Blackburn set to roll out the red carpet for Harvey Elliott with pitch welcome pre-Middlesbrough tie

Harvey Elliott is set to be handed a royal welcome for Blackburn Rovers’ upcoming Championship meeting with Middlesbrough, with the club to welcome the teenager out on the pitch ahead of kick-off.

This comes from the club’s official Twitter account following the 18-year-old’s return to full team training at Liverpool after a long spell on the sidelines with an ankle injury.

💎 We'll be welcoming back Harvey Elliott as a special guest of the club for this Monday's game against Middlesbrough. 👏 He'll be in the hospitality lounges pre-match and welcomed out onto the pitch just before kick-off. 🎟️ Buy tickets: https://t.co/4RiUsfzTKd#Rovers 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/6v6bRyHO0F — Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) January 21, 2022

The forward enjoyed a superb spell in the English second division with Tony Mowbray’s men, registering 18 goal contributions across 43 appearances (in all competitions) last term.

It’s testament to the nature of the season the Fulham Academy graduate enjoyed with the Rovers that he remains held in high regard in Lancashire.

Certainly, Elliott took his positive form from the Championship with him for a jump into the senior team, with the youngster showing off his potential in a number of bright top-flight appearances before injury struck at Elland Road.

If we could look to have the attacker back in action beyond the international break, as Jurgen Klopp suggested, it will be fascinating to see our No.67 rekindle his superb combinations on the right-flank with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mo Salah.

