Brighton’s Tariq Lamptey names two Liverpool stars amongst the toughest opponents he’s faced in the Premier League

Brighton full-back Tariq Lamptey has named Liverpool’s Mo Salah and Sadio Mane amongst the toughest opponents he has faced during his time in the Premier League.

The 21-year-old former Chelsea man has impressed since joining the Seagulls in 2020 and his marauding runs up and down the right-flank have caught the attention of many.

“It’s a great question, obviously there are a lot of fantastic players in the Prem. Definitely last season it was against Salah and Mane with their trickery and pace, Rashford has trickery and pace, De Bruyne has great vision and a range of passing. There are a lot of players who are at the top top level,” Lamptey told the Premier League’s YouTube Channel (via HITC).

Our Egyptian King is the league’s top scorer with 16 goals and although Sadio Mane has struggled for form and consistency this term, he still remains a constant threat against the opposition’s defence.

We do possess two of the most lethal forward’s in the league, three if you add Diogo Jota into the equation, so it’s no surprise that the Brighton man has highlighted our star men.

Lamptey has been capped at U21 level for England and if he continues to perform to the levels we’ve seen this season then it won’t be long until Gareth Southgate is considering giving him a chance – even if he does have to compete with Trent in the same position.

We were held at Anfield to a 2-2 draw by Graham Potter’s side earlier this season and we travel to the south-coast for the reverse fixture in March.

Hopefully we can cause Lamptey more problems later this season and come away with all three points.