‘Coutinho replacement’ – Many Liverpool fans react to reliable update on interest in teenage gem with only 23 senior appearances

Rumours of Liverpool’s interest in Fulham’s Fabio Carvalho were given some weight by reliable journalist, James Pearce, with the Reds said to be monitoring the teenager.

This comes from The Athletic, with the reporter’s sources contradicting each other with regard to the extent to which the club has made its interest concrete.

Regardless, it’s an update that has appeared to appeal to a large majority of fans responding on Twitter, despite the No.28 having only made 23 senior appearances in football.

READ MORE: Liverpool predicted XI v Crystal Palace: Reds to make two changes to Carabao Cup semi-final team

As far as we’re concerned, we wouldn’t wish comparisons between the Englishman and ex-Red Philippe Coutinho to be too close to the mark given how we’ve evolved under Jurgen Klopp since the Brazilian’s departure in 2018.

Versatility will be a key factor here, with the 19-year-old able to feature both in midfield and on either flank currently dominated by Mo Salah and Sadio Mane.

If Harvey Elliott’s development in the senior team is anything to go by, Carvalho’s ability to operate in two different areas of the pitch will work massively in his favour should we decide to capitalise on such an opportunity in the market.

You can catch some of the fan reaction below, courtesy of James Pearce’s official Twitter account:

Why the hell are we not buying this kid!perfect fit and can become a first team option straight away. — Grant (@grantward79) January 21, 2022

I watched him against Bristol City the other week, could be something special and probably ready for minutes in the premier league now. — rp anderson (@frankenhooker75) January 21, 2022

Can see us signing him now and then letting him stay at Fulham for the remainder 6 months — SC (@seanxcummins) January 21, 2022

Would be a good signing, need a proper number 10 — Daniel (@daniel_ambridge) January 21, 2022

Finally getting a Coutinho replacement💪🏼 — Jamie (@LFC_JAMlE) January 21, 2022

#Ep30 of The Red Nets Podcast: One Liverpool starlet could mirror Elliott, rivals fans being ridiculous… and more!