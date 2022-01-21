‘Crikey’ – Gary Lineker hails ‘special’ reported Liverpool target after superb demonstration of skill at 15 years of age

Gary Lineker has added his name to a growing list of admirers for highly-rated Palmeiras starlet, Endrick de Sousa, on the Twittersphere.

The Match of the Day pundit shared the 15-year-old’s superb long-range bicycle kick in a meeting with Oeste.

Crikey, he’s at it again. He’s 15. I think we might be seeing a very special talent emerging. https://t.co/10QVTGArk6 — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) January 20, 2022

Yahoo reporter, Jorge Nicola, has claimed that both Liverpool and Manchester City are keeping tabs on the exciting teenager.

Having Lineker’s endorsement can hardly hurt your chances of catching the wandering gazes of some of Europe’s elite, with our recruitment team having developed a reputation for securing some of the globe’s most promising youngsters.

In a world where the finances on offer from the Cityzens and similarly state-enriched outfits are king, squeezing in front of the line when it comes to the next hot prospects on the market will be a key tactic for us in building future world-class squads without being forced to move mountains of cash.

As such, we’ll be keeping a close eye on Endrick’s development in his native Brazil.

