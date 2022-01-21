Curtis Jones delighted after he completes the full 90 minutes to help the Reds reach Wembley

Curtis Jones was delighted to help Liverpool reach what will be his first Wembley final and a milestone day in his Anfield career.

The Scouser played from the start and got a rare opportunity to complete 90 minutes in a big semi-final game at the Emirates, which will certainly boost his confidence.

Our No.17 played well and added an attacking edge that was needed in the middle, following on from a strong performance against Brentford.

The 20-year-old said: ‘Great evening at the Emirates😄 See you at Wembley!’

The task at hand for the midfielder now is to try and retain his place with Harvey Elliott and Thiago Alcantara looking to return from their injuries soon

There are six games in three different competitions between now and the final and it’s in the hands of all the players to get the nod on the big day.

You can view Jones’ words via his Instagram account:

