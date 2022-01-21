Ex-Red expects Liverpool to struggle at Selhurst Park on Sunday

Mark Lawrenson believes Liverpool will struggle to break down a strong Crystal Palace defence when the two sides meet at Selhurst Park on Sunday.

The Reds return to London at the weekend after their Carabao Cup semi-final victory over Arsenal on Thursday night and they’ll be hoping to earn all three points but will once again be without the services of Mo Salah and Sadio Mane as they continue to compete in the Africa Cup of Nations.

“Like Arsenal, Liverpool also come into this game on the back of a huge cup game and, as with the Gunners, I think it could affect them on Sunday,” the ex-Red told BBC Sport.

“While Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane are away, Liverpool have to work harder for a breakthrough whoever they play, and Palace are good enough defensively to make it really difficult for them.

Lawrenson has predicted for the spoils to be shared on Sunday in a 1-1 draw in South London in a result that will do Liverpool no favours in their attempts of reducing the gap to Manchester City at the top of the Premier League.

It’s obvious that we’re a stronger team when both Mo and Sadio are in the side, but against Arsenal at the Emirates our attacking play was decent.

READ MORE: Liverpool ‘keeping a close eye’ on Fulham’s Fabio Carvalho according to The Athletic’s James Pearce

Diogo Jota will of course get the plaudits for his two sublime goals, but Curtis Jones also deserves credit for his performance, as does 17-year-old Kaide Gordon.

Any side would struggle to fill the void left behind when someone as good as our No. 11 is absent – Sunday’s game will be our fifth game already that we’ve been unable to call on the Egyptian King’s services so that should no longer be an issue.

Thursday’s game meant it’s now three clean sheets in a row for us which is really encouraging. We just need to blunt any Palace attacks and be ruthless down the other end.

Hopefully, we’ll have enough to make the journey back up north will all three points.