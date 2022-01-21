Former Leeds United striker claims Liverpool already have ‘perfect replacement’ for Gini Wijnaldum

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan has claimed that Liverpool may have already found the ‘perfect replacement’ for Gini Wijnaldum in the form of ‘exciting’ teenage talent Harvey Elliott.

The Dutch international left the club last summer in order to join PSG and there are many supporters claiming that Jurgen Klopp is still yet to replace our former No. 5 in central midfield.

“It’s superb to see him [Elliott] back, absolutely,” Whelan told Football Insider.

“I think even Leeds fans would come out and say that they’re happy to see him back fit again.

“It was a really unfortunate injury. I’m sure Pascal Struijk will be pleased to hear that news.

“He’s an exciting player, did fantastically well at Blackburn last season – and you could see that he was hitting the high notes very quickly when he came into the side for Liverpool.

“Klopp wouldn’t have let go of Gini Wijnaldum without a replacement if he didn’t feel that Elliott was capable in that midfield area. He’s the perfect replacement.

“This will make him stronger, there’s no doubt about it. There’s always a setback in a football career, and it’s about how you respond.

“It’ll be fantastic to see him back in action, he’s so exciting to watch.”

The 18-year-old had begun three Premier League games in succession at the beginning of the season until he suffered a nasty ankle injury in a 3-0 victory at Elland Road.

Due to the fact that the ex-Fulham star was having such a positive impact on the side prior to his injury and his impressive footwork combined with his excellent passing ability was helping us unlock defences, his return to team training will excite fans and suggests that a return to action isn’t too far away.

Although it’s important not to rush our No. 67 back to action, let’s hope he can return to the form he was showing at the beginning of the season as we seek to continue our push for a number of trophies this year.