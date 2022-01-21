Graeme Souness ‘ruined Liverpool’ and ‘had his own agenda’ according to ex-Red in Twitter outburst

Only Roy Hodgson has a lower win percentage than Graeme Souness, of any individual permanent Liverpool manager since the arrival of Bill Shankly in 1959.

His time as a player and as a manger could not have been further apart, making many supporters’ all-time XI but also possibly being named one of the worst managers and one of his former players has hit out at the Scot.

David Speedie was Kenny Dalglish’s final Anfield signing and he certainly hit the ground running with a goal at Old Trafford on his debut and a brace at Anfield in the Merseyside Derby in his home debut.

In what appears to have been an unprovoked outburst, the 61-year-old took to his Twitter account to write: ‘I’m often mentioned amongst the worse @LFC signings, 6 goals in 14 games, 3 man of the match awards suggest otherwise’.

It’s certainly no problem to back up your career with some statistics and the Scot obviously feels his time on Merseyside is harshly judged but he then turned his attention to his former manager who took over from King Kenny.

The former Chelsea forward said: ‘Souness had his own agenda and booted me out, he ruined Liverpool as a manager’.

It looks as though this is something he has held close to his heart for a while and it is believed that his fallout with our former captain turned manager was the reason he left the club after 14 games in six months.

Whatever has happened between the pair, it doesn’t appear that time has healed any of these wounds.

You can view Speedie’s statement on his Twitter account:

Never give up, even when those around you think you can’t reach their level. I’m often mentioned amongst the worse @LFC signings, 6 goals in 14 games, 3 man of the match awards suggest otherwise. Souness had his own agenda and booted me out, he ruined Liverpool as a manager. pic.twitter.com/aTI6A33EAc — David Speedie (@DavidSpeedie10) January 20, 2022

