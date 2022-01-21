‘I’m pretty sure’ – Date of Elliott’s likely return to the pitch revealed in Klopp’s latest presser

Jurgen Klopp has suggested that a post-international break return to the pitch for Harvey Elliott is on the cards.

This update from the German’s pre-Crystal Palace press conference was relayed by Athletic reporter James Pearce, with the teenager having only recently made a full return to team training.

Klopp on Elliott: "He was out for a long time so we cannot rush it. But I'm pretty sure after the international break he should be ready." #LFC — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) January 21, 2022

The youngster had been out of action for several months due to a severe ankle injury sustained in the Reds’ 3-0 victory over Leeds United at the start of the season.

The recovery time already from Elliott has more than surpassed expectations and we at the Empire of the Kop are certainly more than comfortable with the medical department opting for caution over solving a creative deficiency.

The absence of Thiago Alcantara has hit us hard in that regard, though there has certainly been more than enough evidence of late from Curtis Jones that the Scouser can supply some much-needed guile in midfield to carry us over in the coming weeks.

Once our No.67 is up to the challenge of top-flight football once more, he’ll be welcomed with open arms back into the starting squad.

