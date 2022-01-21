(Image) ‘Named the plane after him’ – Milner pays tribute to Jota with hilarious snap after Arsenal win

James Milner spotted a hilarious coincidence following Liverpool’s 2-0 victory over Arsenal in London midweek (which he duly shared on Twitter) as the club’s transportation, a specialist charter airline, shared Diogo Jota’s surname.

The Portuguese international was instrumental in helping the Merseyside-based outfit book their place in the final of the Carabao Cup with two goals in their semi-final second leg game.

The 25-year-old perfectly stepped up on a night where the plaudits would have perhaps instead gone to one of the likes of our absent, AFCON-attending wide men in Sadio Mane and Mo Salah.

You can catch the image below, courtesy of James Milner’s official Twitter account:

The guy was so good last night, they named the plane after him ✈️ #jotsflying pic.twitter.com/SL6NVFWR6n — James Milner (@JamesMilner) January 21, 2022