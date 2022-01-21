James Milner’s latest social media pun comes in the form of #jotaresult

James Milner has become a social media mogul since his arrival online and has continued this with his latest post after the Arsenal victory.

Off the back of helping Liverpool reach their first EFL Cup final in six years, our vice captain was quick to send a message out to the supporters on his Instagram page.

The 36-year-old said: ‘Top performance from the boys in front of a great away support 🔴 Fancy a trip to Wembley anyone? #ynwa #jotaresult’.

READ MORE: Graeme Souness ‘ruined Liverpool’ and ‘had his own agenda’ according to ex-Red in Twitter outburst

It’s become part of any positive result to see the No.7 attempt to start a new hashtag online and we’ll see how well #jotaresult goes down in the coming days.

The versatile veteran will be playing in his fourth League Cup final, having won only one once before, and will be determined to add to his medal collection at the end of February.

On or off the pitch, his experience will be invaluable as we prepare for the big day under the arch at Wembley against Chelsea,

You can view Milner’s statement on his Instagram account:

#Ep30 of The Red Nets Podcast: One Liverpool starlet could mirror Elliott, rivals fans being ridiculous… and more!