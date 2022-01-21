Jamie Carragher and Robbie Fowler meet local MP as plans for new Melwood move forward

The new owners of Melwood, Jamie Carragher and Robbie Fowler, met with local MP lan Byrne to discuss the future of the historic site.

Our former training ground was closed to Liverpool FC in November 2020 and since the purchase from our two former players in May 2021, the site has been left pretty much empty.

It was home to the Reds for 70 years but following the closure and auction for all the possessions inside, it’s a shell of its former self but there are big plans for its future and role in the local community.

It has most recently been used as a COVID vaccination centre and many supporters were able to witness the inside of the empty site first hand but this meeting with a local MP shows the ball is rolling toward a new era.

Famed for his support and help with the ‘fans supporting foodbanks’, having a local MP on side will only help boost the plans that the two Scousers have of aiding 16 to 19-year-old students to study and revive playing careers, or a life in football.

It’s going to be exciting watching what happens in the near future with this amazing piece of history.

