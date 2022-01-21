Kaide Gordon on reaching Wembley with Liverpool after being handed a surprise start at the Emirates

Kaide Gordon was the surprise selection on the team sheet as Jurgen Klopp put the youngster in for a huge game at the Emirates.

It could have been so different for the youngster as he had an effort hit over the bar and narrowly missed a Trent Alexander-Arnold cross and, had either moment found the back of the net, it would have been an amazing evening for the Derby-born winger.

Our No.49 still had a great game and should be very proud to have been placed in the side by Jurgen Klopp for the second-leg of a semi final.

The 17-year-old said: ‘Hard fought win at the emirates,onto Wembley🙌🏽’.

Given the absecne of Mo Salah, Sadio Mane, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Harvey Elliott, it was the perfect time for the academy graduate to be handed an opportunity to shine and there was plenty on show to suggest he will be given many more opportunities.

Let’s hope it’s the first of many semi finals the former Derby County attacker gets to play in, for the Reds.

You can view Gordon’s comments on his Instagram account:

