‘Let’s goooo’ – Ibou Konate delighted to help Liverpool reach the EFL Cup Final at Wembley

Ibou Konate replaced Joel Matip at half-time of the Emirates semi-final and was a solid addition to a side that pushed Liverpool to Wembley.

The French defender came painfully close to scoring himself as he struck the base of the post with a powerful header as he connected well with a corner.

His impact on the other end was to help the Reds keep a clean sheet and our No.5 took straight to Instagram following the game.

The 22-year-old said: ‘Final! Let’s goooo 😍 #YNWA’.

It will of course be the Parisian’s first trip to ‘Anfield South’ and he will be hoping to get some minutes at the famous stadium but more importantly leaving with a winner’s medal.

It hasn’t been confirmed why he came on at half-time yet and we hope our No.32 is fit and healthy but we’re lucky to have great replacements in Joe Gomez and the former RB Leipzig defender.

