Liverpool could be set to battle it out with Man United for Lyon ace endorsed by Mbappe – L’Equipe

Liverpool are said to have registered interest in Lyon’s budding starlet, Rayan Cherki.

This comes from L’Equipe (via Sports Mole), with Kylian Mbappe having once hinted at praise for the teenager in a tweet following a particularly impressive outing in 2020 for Les Gones, which translates to: ‘Don’t speak too much about age’.

Faut pas trop lui parler d’âge hein 🙃. @rayan_cherki https://t.co/lqZ6ihu600 — Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) January 18, 2020

According to the publication, however, the Reds won’t have a free run at the 18-year-old, with both Manchester United and Real Madrid reportedly fans of the forward.

Able to play across the forward line, the four-assist (across 628 minutes of football this term) star’s versatility is a factor that is sure to weigh in his favour when it comes to attracting interest from us – presumably for the summer window.

Conditions aren’t as perfectly favourable as they are with another young linked ace in Fabio Carvalho, with the attacker’s contract set to run for another year into the summer of 2023.

Of course, that’s far from being a likely deal-breaker for us come the end of the season, with the Ligue 1-based outfit far from being in a comfortable position to request the kind of fee that could put off European heavyweights, particularly for fear of losing the Frenchman for a meagre bid down the line.

