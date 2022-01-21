Liverpool could receive midfield boost ahead of Palace clash in Klopp’s latest injury update

Liverpool could have Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain back available for selection for their upcoming meeting with Crystal Palace on Sunday with Jurgen Klopp noting that the Englishman had returned to running, as reported in a tweet from James Pearce.

This follows from Pep Lijnders thoughts on the matter, with the Dutchman having previously ruled out the ex-Gunners star’s availability for the Carabao Cup clash with Arsenal, setting the more realistic target of the weekend.

Klopp says Oxlade-Chamberlain was running again yesterday and could return to action v Palace on Sunday #LFC — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) January 21, 2022

Having offered the Merseysiders something up top alongside Diogo Jota and Bobby Firmino in the absence of Mo Salah and Sadio Mane, it would represent a welcome potential addition to the matchday squad.

Having found the net against Brentford, it was a massive shame to see the 28-year-old sidelined once again after rolling his ankle at Anfield.

There’s always the possibility, of course, of Klopp handing another start to Kaide Gordon, though the youngster’s subdued outing at the Emirates Stadium may encourage the German to opt for Taki Minamino instead on the day.

