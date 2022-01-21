Liverpool dealt huge blow as transfer target opens fresh contract talks with current club – Report

Leeds United have reportedly opened fresh contract talks with star man Raphinha amid speculation that a number of clubs, including Liverpool, are interested in making a move for the Brazilian.

The former Rennes man has impressed for Marcelo Bielsa’s side this term and has netted eight goals so far – the Elland Road outfit are desperate to keep hold of the winger according to the report in the Daily Star (via Caught Offside).

The 25-year-old has a goal contribution for the Yorkshire club every other game on average so it would be interesting to see how he’d perform at one of the league’s so-called bigger clubs.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are believed to be interested in the winger but if he was to put pen to paper on a new deal at Leeds, it would therefore take a lot more money to bring him to Anfield.

His current contract reportedly expires in 2024 so the Leeds fans don’t have to worry about losing their main man for free anytime soon.