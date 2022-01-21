Liverpool ‘keeping a close eye’ on Fulham’s Fabio Carvalho according to The Athletic’s James Pearce

Fabio Carvalho has been performing well in the Championship this season and Liverpool are one of a number of clubs monitoring the Fulham star.

The 19-year-old has scored seven goals in 16 league games this season but rather surprisingly has only played 23 senior games in his entire career.

According to a report by The Athletic, Jurgen Klopp’s side have scouted the Portuguese teenager ‘extensively’ and his profile is believed to ‘fit the bill’ for what the Anfield club are looking for.

His contract is set to expire in the summer and he can agree a pre-contract agreement with clubs outside of England – Barcelona are also believed to be monitoring the Lisbon-born talent.

The Craven Cottage outfit are of course not willing to lose one of their most promising players this month as they continue to push for promotion back to the Premier League, but if they don’t sell him this month and he doesn’t sign a new deal at the club, they run the risk of seeing Carvalho leave for a very small compensation fee in the summer – similar to the situation which saw Harvey Elliott join the Reds from the same club.

Liverpool keeping a close eye on developments with Fulham's young attacking midfielder Fabio Carvalho. Out of contract this summer and ticks the boxes for #LFC in terms of age, profile and being home grown.

Joint piece with @peterrutzler & @CaoimheSport https://t.co/neG4YgqD4t — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) January 21, 2022

It’ll be interesting to see if we test Fulham’s resolve by throwing a bid in this month or whether we’ll wait until the summer to attract him to Merseyside.

Either way, it’s good to see that the club are once again looking to the future and attempting to sign one of Europe’s biggest prospects.