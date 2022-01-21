Liverpool predicted XI v Crystal Palace: Reds to make two changes to Carabao Cup semi-final team

Jurgen Klopp appeared to suggest another 7-0 thumping of Crystal Palace in their own backyard would be an unlikely eventuality – particularly given the arrival of Patrick Vieira and the Londoners’ relative rejuvenation under the Frenchman.

On Liverpool’s side, nothing but three points will be acceptable with regard to the long-run and the Merseysiders’ hopes of catching a flying Manchester City outfit in the title race.

Assuming that the Reds can win in the English capital, it would cut the deficit down to eight points, with plenty of twists and turns possible with both Premier League outfits having 16 games left to fight for until the summer.

READ MORE: Liverpool could receive midfield boost ahead of Palace clash in Klopp’s latest injury update

Ahead of Alisson Becker in goal, we’re expecting to see Carabao Cup half-time substitute, Ibrahima Konate, brought back into the fold alongside Virgil van Dijk in the centre of the backline.

Jordan Henderson, Curtis Jones and Fabinho all seem bolt-on to retain their places in the middle of the park for us.

Finally, up top, Jurgen Klopp will likely favour an attacking trio comprised of Diogo Jota and Bobby Firmino with Taki Minamino swapped in for Kaide Gordon.

EOTK’s XI: Alisson, Robertson, Van Dijk, Konate, Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Henderson, Jones, Minamino, Jota, Firmino

#Ep30 of The Red Nets Podcast: One Liverpool starlet could mirror Elliott, rivals fans being ridiculous… and more!