Liverpool recall Rhys Williams from his Swansea City loan spell after seven appearances in five months

Liverpool have made a strong call to recall Rhys Williams from his loan spell at Swansea City after not being handed enough game time in Wales.

It does seem like an amicable break for all involved but it’s going to feel worst for the 20-year-old after he failed to hold down a place in the team that sit 17th in the Championship.

Leighton Clarkson was recalled from his loan spell at Blackburn Rovers due to a lack of game time but with them sitting 3rd, it was probably an easier pill for him to swallow.

READ MORE: James Milner’s latest social media pun comes in the form of #jotaresult

There are three sides to every story like this and here’s what all parties had to say:

Williams said: ‘I’d just like to thank everyone at @swansofficial for making me feel part of the family from the get go. Gutted it didn’t go to plan but it’s been a pleasure to be a swan for the time I was given. Wish the club all the best in the future. Once a jack always a jack🦢⚪️#yjb’.

Liverpool said: ‘Liverpool defender Rhys Williams has been recalled from his loan spell with Swansea City.

‘The centre-back featured on seven occasions during his time at the Championship team after making the move on transfer deadline day last August.

‘Williams, who played 19 senior games for the Reds in the last campaign as he helped Jürgen Klopp’s side secure Champions League qualification, had also signed a new long-term contract with Liverpool before joining Swansea’.

Swansea said: ‘Rhys Williams has been recalled from his loan spell at Swansea City by parent club Liverpool.

‘The 20-year-old defender has made seven appearances for the Swans since joining towards the end of the summer transfer window.

‘Everyone at Swansea City would like to thank Rhys for his contribution during his brief time at the club, and wish him every success in his future career’.

It’s now a case of finding the next club for the young defender to spend the rest of the season at, or he could remain at the club if Nat Phillips leaves on loan or a permanent deal this month.

Fingers crossed this doesn’t knock the confidence of the Preston-born centre-back and he can build on the brilliant end to the 2020-21 campaign at Anfield.

You can view Williams’ statement via his Instagram account:

#Ep30 of The Red Nets Podcast: One Liverpool starlet could mirror Elliott, rivals fans being ridiculous… and more!