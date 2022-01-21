‘London is Red’ – Trent Alexander-Arnold’s message to Liverpool supporters after his two assists set-up Wembley final

Trent Alexander-Arnold was in typically sublime form as he assisted both the goals that helped Liverpool book their place in another Wembley final.

Diogo Jota was the lucky one to be at the end of two brilliant passes from our No.66, although the Portuguese forward certainly had plenty to do with both before they found the back of the net.

Following the game, Jamie Carragher labelled the Scouser in our team as the ‘best right back in the world‘ and our right-back took to his Instagram too.

READ MORE: (Video) Diogo Jota’s new chant finally takes off as he scores two semi-final goals to guide Liverpool to Wembley

The 23-year-old said: ‘London is Red. See you at Wembley🔴’.

We certainly can’t wait to see the Reds face Chelsea at the end of February and if we pull off a similar performance to what we did at the Emirates, combined with the return of Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita, we certainly have a great chance of lifting the trophy.

For now, we can marvel in the mercurial talent of our West Derby-born superstar.

You can view Alexander-Arnold’s statement on his Instagram account:

#Ep30 of The Red Nets Podcast: One Liverpool starlet could mirror Elliott, rivals fans being ridiculous… and more!