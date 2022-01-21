Takumi Minamino’s three-word response to Liverpool reaching the League Cup final at Wembley

Takumi Minamino has certainly been a key part of our League Cup campaign this season and was delighted to help Liverpool reach Wembley.

The Japanese international is the joint-second top scorer in the competition with four goals in five appearances and will certainly hope to add to that tally in the final against Chelsea.

Following the game with Arsenal, in which our No.18 could have scored to make the game 2-0, he headed straight for his phone to celebrate the result with the supporters.

READ MORE: Liverpool recall Rhys Williams from his Swansea City loan spell after seven appearances in five months

The 27-year-old said: ‘let’s go wembley💪🔥’.

A simple message but a message of intent and with Mo Salah and Sadio Mane expected to be back in the team by then, it’ll be a big task on hand to try and get a starting position in the final.

For now, the former RB Salzburg man has to help the team as best he can and try to get a few strong performances and goals under his belt.

You can view Minamino’s statement on his Instagram account:

#Ep30 of The Red Nets Podcast: One Liverpool starlet could mirror Elliott, rivals fans being ridiculous… and more!