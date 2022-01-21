‘The Reds go marching on!’ – Jordan Henderson delighted to help the Reds reach Wembley for the League Cup Final

Jordan Henderson was very happy to help Liverpool reach the final of the League Cup after our victory over Arsenal.

The skipper was replaced by James Milner with 15 minutes remaining of the match and will have his heart set on recreating the Hendo shuffle at Wembley in February.

It was a big victory for Jurgen Klopp’s side, especially given the number of missing players from the squad, and our No.14 was quick to celebrate with an Instagram post.

The 31-year-old said: ‘The Reds go marching on! Wembley here we come. #YNWA’.

Still plenty of games between now and the final against Chelsea which means attention won’t be fully turned to the big day yet but if anyone has a reason to be dreaming of the game it’s our midfielder.

Everyone hopes to see the Sunderland-born lad lift the trophy aloft and add to his already impressive trophy haul, with another League Cup medal 10 years after his last one.

You can read Henderson’s words via his Instagram account:

