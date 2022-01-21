‘Thing of beauty’ – Jamie Redknapp marvels at Trent Alexander-Arnold’s assist against Arsenal and compares the full-back to NFL star

Jamie Redknapp has compared Trent Alexander-Arnold to NFL star Tom Brady when analysing Liverpool’s second goal against Arsenal in their EFL Cup sem-final victory at the Emirates.

The England international registered his 15th assist of the season when his sublime pass allowed Diogo Jota to run through on goal, dink the ball over Aaron Ramsdale and net his second of the game to take the Reds to yet another Wembley final.

“We love our American football, that’s Tom Brady,” Redknapp told Sky Sports (via HITC).

“Once he gets that [ball] under his feet, he knows he hits that cut. And he cuts across it beautifully, now his head goes up and can he hit that pass?

“You can see that the run is on. Look at the technique, he just hits a little bit of a cut on it. Look at the fade. There it is, straight on his [Jota’s] chest. It’s perfect, thing of beauty. That is a wonderful football goal and it just shows you the quality [Liverpool have].”

For those of you that aren’t familiar with Brady, he plays for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and is the most successful quarterback in the history of the game.

We have become accustomed to our No. 66’s world-class passing ability during his time at Liverpool and last night was just another example of what he’s capable of.

It was yet another impressive display by the ‘Scouser in our team’ and it means we’ll now face Chelsea in the final at Wembley on February 27.

Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita will have all returned from the Africa Cup of Nations by then meaning Jurgen Klopp will have a lot more attacking options at his disposal than he did last night.