‘Unbelievable, some player’ – Liverpool fans react to yet another impressive display from Curtis Jones

Liverpool fans have taken to Twitter to praise Curtis Jones for his performance in the 2-0 victory over Arsenal yesterday.

The 20-year-old put in a solid display in the middle of the park for Jurgen Klopp’s side as two Diogo Jota goals booked the Reds a spot in the final where they’ll meet Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea on February 27.

The Academy Graduate impressed against Brentford on Sunday and continued his impressive form at the Emirates last night.

In the absence of Thiago Alcantara and Harvey Elliott, who are both injured, as well as missing Naby Keita as he continues to represent his national side at the Africa Cup of Nations, Jurgen Klopp’s side have lacked a bit of creativity from midfield in recent weeks.

But our No. 17’s forward-thinking style of play has caught the eye of late and many Red’s supporters were keen to stress that his performances haven’t got unnoticed.

You can catch some of the reactions on Twitter below:

Aside from Jotas goals last night Curtis Jones was best player on the park by a mile, been unbelievable since he came back — Connor (@ConPat1) January 21, 2022

Curtis Jones is some player 💫 — Danny Hale (@DannyHale9) January 21, 2022

Jota and Trent will get all the plaudits,but how fabulous was @curtisjr_10 tonight. Absolutely phenomenal #LFC #CarabaoCup

❤❤ — Salil (@thescousefoodie) January 21, 2022

I like Curtis Jones. It's a complement to him that I keep thinking he's 23/24 and not 20. Far from the finished article but to come into this team at 20 and not look out of place is very impressive. — Öwen (@or84) January 21, 2022

If Curtis Jones can carry on with his development he could very well be our home grown Coutinho. Long way to go though but promising signs. #LFC — Salil (@thescousefoodie) January 21, 2022