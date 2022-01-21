‘Unbelievable, some player’ – Liverpool fans react to yet another impressive display from Curtis Jones

‘Unbelievable, some player’ – Liverpool fans react to yet another impressive display from Curtis Jones

Liverpool fans have taken to Twitter to praise Curtis Jones for his performance in the 2-0 victory over Arsenal yesterday.

The 20-year-old put in a solid display in the middle of the park for Jurgen Klopp’s side as two Diogo Jota goals booked the Reds a spot in the final where they’ll meet Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea on February 27.

The Academy Graduate impressed against Brentford on Sunday and continued his impressive form at the Emirates last night.

In the absence of Thiago Alcantara and Harvey Elliott, who are both injured, as well as missing Naby Keita as he continues to represent his national side at the Africa Cup of Nations, Jurgen Klopp’s side have lacked a bit of creativity from midfield in recent weeks.

But our No. 17’s forward-thinking style of play has caught the eye of late and many Red’s supporters were keen to stress that his performances haven’t got unnoticed.

You can catch some of the reactions on Twitter below:

