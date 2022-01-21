(Video) Caoimhin Kelleher ‘really happy’ with his finger-tip save from Alexandre Lacazette’s free-kick

Caoimhin Kelleher was once again brilliant when called upon and his clean sheet helped Liverpool reach the League Cup final for the first time in six years.

The Irishman, along with the rest of Jurgen Klopp’s side, was perhaps best tested in the opening 15 minutes of the game and this produced the moment of the match for the ‘keeper.

Our No.62 managed to stretch his arms long enough to tip Alexandre Lacazette’s free-kick onto the bar and he was asked about the moment after the game.

The 23-year-old said: “Obviously really happy when I can make saves to keep the team in it and give us a chance.

“It was an important moment to keep us at 0-0 before Jots goes and scores for us, so I was really happy to make that save”.

In his typically unassuming style, the Cork-born stopper brushed off the compliments but it was a superb save and certainly changed the face of the game.

We’re lucky to have such a talented back-up goalkeeper and we’ll see if he’s given the chance to shine at Wembley.

You can watch Kelleher’s comments on his free-kick save (at 0:40) courtesy of LFC TV (via Reddit user u/snh96):

