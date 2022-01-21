(Video) Curtis Jones’ highlights reel against Arsenal is something to behold as 20-year-old enjoys superb cup performance

Curtis Jones enjoyed another stellar performance for Jurgen Klopp’s men as they secured an impressive victory in the English capital to the tune of two goals.

The 20-year-old was an integral part of the Reds’ Carabao Cup semi-final win, filling in as the club’s creative outlet on the left of the midfield three.

With Thiago Alcantara remaining sidelined, the Englishman’s return couldn’t have come at a better time and it certainly looks like the only way is up for his Liverpool career in light of the calibre of such outings.

