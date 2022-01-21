(Video) David Moyes coy on Nat Phillips interest when questioned directly over wantaway Liverpool star

David Moyes seemed a little frustrated by one reporter’s line of questioning after being encouraged to open up on reports linking West Ham with Liverpool’s Nathaniel Phillips.

The Reds centre-half has expressed an interest in seeking a new challenge – specifically one that will grant him a more regular supply of minutes for a first-team than he currently enjoys at Anfield.

The Hammers boss, however, was not interested in providing a similarly direct answer, refusing to weigh in on the status of his side’s interest, if it exists.

You can catch the clip below:

🗣️"You can take that as whatever answer you like." David Moyes responds to a question over West Ham's reported interest in #LFC's Nat Phillips 👀 pic.twitter.com/RKjpXOEGFk — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) January 21, 2022