(Video) David Moyes coy on Nat Phillips interest when questioned directly over wantaway Liverpool star

David Moyes seemed a little frustrated by one reporter’s line of questioning after being encouraged to open up on reports linking West Ham with Liverpool’s Nathaniel Phillips.

The Reds centre-half has expressed an interest in seeking a new challenge – specifically one that will grant him a more regular supply of minutes for a first-team than he currently enjoys at Anfield.

The Hammers boss, however, was not interested in providing a similarly direct answer, refusing to weigh in on the status of his side’s interest, if it exists.

