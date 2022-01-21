(Video) Diogo Jota’s new chant finally takes off as he scores two semi-final goals to guide Liverpool to Wembley

Diogo Jota was a huge reason that Liverpool find themselves in their first Wembley final since 2016 and the supporters present at the Emirates were sure to thank him.

There have been several songs created for our No.20 but finally one of them caught on in an away end and the Clock End was rocking, especially after his second goal was scored.

An evening when a new chant starts spreading and getting louder, is always a special one and last night was no different.

READ MORE: (Video) “Wow, Diogo Jota on fire!” – Jurgen Klopp was full of praise for our two-goal Emirates hero

If you need a reminder of the words, they are:

“Oh, he wears the number 20,

He will take us to victory,

And when he’s running down the left wing,

He’ll cut inside and score for LFC.

“He’s a lad from Portugal,

Better than Figo don’t you know,

Oh, his name is Diogo!”

What a feeling to be in that away end and hopefully be part of watching the Reds on their path to winning our first League Cup in 10 years.

Expect to be hearing a lot more of this song for the rest of the season too.

You can watch and listen to the song via @SMXLFC:

OHHH HE WEARS THE NUMBER 20 pic.twitter.com/kQH6MSOaqC — Ben (@SMXLFC) January 20, 2022

#Ep30 of The Red Nets Podcast: One Liverpool starlet could mirror Elliott, rivals fans being ridiculous… and more!