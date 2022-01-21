(Video) Jota reacts to Liverpool fan chant in Instagram reel after Arsenal heroics

Diogo Jota showed his support for the chant Liverpool fans created in his honour in an Instagram reel reaction to supporters celebrating the Portuguese international after the Reds’ 2-0 win at the Emirates Stadium.

The former Wolves star has gone from strength to strength in the famous red shirt, enjoying a superb campaign for Jurgen Klopp’s men with 16 goal contributions in 27 games (across all competitions).

His two efforts in the English capital were some of his most pivotal yet as he helped steer the Merseysiders beyond the challenge of Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal and right through to a Wembley final meeting with Chelsea.

You can catch the clip here, courtesy of Diogo Jota’s official Instagram account.