(Video) Jota’s second goal against Arsenal looks eerily identical to first leg moment in new flipped clip

Diogo Jota rightly attracted plaudits for his winning goals that sent Liverpool through to the final of the Carabao Cup; the club’s first in the competition since 2016 in the infancy of Jurgen Klopp’s Anfield reign.

The Portuguese international’s lead doubling effort at the Emirates Stadium was thought to bear some similarities to his earlier attempt in the first-half before being cut down by Granit Xhaka – a suspicion that has proved to be well-supported by a flipped recording of the former.

It’s entirely possible that the 25-year-old might have played it differently the first time around, though it’s fascinating to have seen a similar opening approach from the Portuguese international in both instances.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Reddit user u/WeeGazza1996 & Sky Sports: