(Video) Jurgen Klopp labels Andy Robertson the ‘full package’ and the best left-back in Europe

Jurgen Klopp gave his thoughts on Andy Robertson after the defender displayed another perfect example of his amazing talents up and down the left-wing.

Trent Alexander-Arnold gathered a lot of headlines for his two assists from the opposite side of the pitch but the role of his teammates was not lost of the boss.

Our gaffer was asked whether he thought our No.26 was the best left-back in Europe and he was full of praise for his player.

The 54-year-old said: “For me, yes, but I am not sure that is too important, to be honest.

“For me, absolutely. Outstanding player and, again, the mix of his skillset and his mentality, that makes him so special.

“You see the situations when he has the ball that he is a good footballer but the desire in each game when he really wants to defend with all he has, I think that’s the biggest improvement since he arrived.

“That was a little bit the issue in the early stages when he came from Hull to us; he was already a massive talent but defending-wise we were not over the moon.

“But he improved a lot and is now the full package, which is really helpful. Both full-backs are obviously quite good.

“That we have players like this in different positions is the reason why we were quite successful in the past – not as successful as probably a lot of people want, but we played some good stuff and the reason is because the boys are just an outstanding group”.

It’s quite an accolade to be handed as the best in his continent but if FIFA keep making their teams with three defenders and no full-backs, we may not see him rightfully rewarded for this.

Nevertheless, if he has the support of his manager and teammates – Robbo won’t be too bothered about anything else.

