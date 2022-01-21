(Video) Jurgen Klopp on Liverpool’s lack of luck in previous EFL Cup draws which has halted their progression

Jurgen Klopp spoke after the Arsenal game about a lack of luck for Liverpool in recent years’ cup draws that has halted domestic cup progression.

There seems to be a belief around some rival fans that we have started taking the competition more seriously as there is a perceived thought that we won’t be able to catch Manchester City in the league.

Our boss certainly doesn’t agree with this though and bemoaned a lack of cup draw luck as a key reason why we haven’t been progressing to the latter stages of the League and FA Cup, during his tenure.

The 54-year-old said: “The situation is always difficult in that time of the year.

“Who is available? How many games have they played? All these kind of things I cannot just look at the full squad on paper and pick 11, we have to consider a lot of things and we always did that.

“You need a little bit of luck in specific moments to get through, we never had that.

“We had always really tricky draws on top of that, pretty early, where we played a lot of games that we couldn’t line up with the team in the Premier League three days before and we don’t say it’s always unlucky but we’ve had these moments…

“We want to go for everything and we’ve said it plenty of times, now we are in the final”.

It has often been a case of Premier League opposition early in each competition and this season has seen us face Norwich City, Preston North End, Leicester City, Arsenal and now Chelsea, certainly not the easiest route possible.

To win the competition you will have to face good teams and we will have to do that this year too.

