(Video) Mark Goldbridge uses Liverpool examples in damning verdict of Manchester United coaching

Mark Goldbridge criticised Manchester United’s poor development of its talents in a damning comparison with Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp’s coaching of his world-beating Reds squad.

The United personality rightly noted that the German had excelled in bringing in good players and transforming them into a world-class standard, with the likes of Mo Salah and Diogo Jota notable examples.

Fundamentally, it’s down in no small part to the structure we have available, with highly skilled members of staff dotted all over the club behind the scenes beyond our talismanic German head coach.

