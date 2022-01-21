(Video) Naby Keita’s Atletico Madrid celebrations recreated in brilliant animation

Naby Keita’s goal celebration following his goal against Atletico Madrid has been recreated by an animator and it’s a brilliant watch.

Liverpool supporter, Todd, has been recreating the most iconic moments of the season in animation form and his latest effort is as great as all the rest.

Our No.8 scored a fantastic goal at the Wanda Metropolitano and the unique way in which he has been recreated alongside Trent Alexander-Arnold, Bobby Firmino and Mo Salah is amazing.

READ MORE: ‘We’re going to Wembley!’ – Fabinho is ecstatic with helping the Reds secure their place in the final

If you need a reminder of the goal, here it is (at 0:33):

It’s interesting to see how that video can turn into an animation like below but fair play to the artist to be able to bring this to life in the way he has.

Hopefully there are plenty more moment this season that we can see recreated!

You can view the Keita animation via @Toddum_:

Another animation done! This one was fun! Keita’s celebration against AC Milan 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Z9vfj5MDhv — Todd. (@Toddum_) January 20, 2022

#Ep30 of The Red Nets Podcast: One Liverpool starlet could mirror Elliott, rivals fans being ridiculous… and more!