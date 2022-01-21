(Video) Watch Curtis Jones send his Arsenal opponent for a hotdog with dazzling turn in Carabao Cup win

Curtis Jones has been a man on a mission ever since his return from an unfortunate eye injury, producing another stellar outing in the middle of the park.
At a time when creativity has been massively lacking without the availability of cultured midfielder Thiago Alcantara, the Academy graduate has added a much-needed injection of flair in the middle of the park, with one fan capturing the 20-year-old leaving his Arsenal opponent in the dust with a superb turn and run.
There are elements in his game that need tinkering with, as some supporters have noted in the comments, thought that’s certainly to be expected from a player at his age.
You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @PassLikeThiago:
Jones 🤩pic.twitter.com/ufWPNZxIZg
— – (@PassLikeThiago) January 21, 2022