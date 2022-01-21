Virgil van Dijk’s four-word reaction to Liverpool’s victory, clean sheet & progression to the Carabao Cup Final at Wembley

Virgil van Dijk was part of a resolute back line that ensured Liverpool kept a clean sheet on their pursuit of a place in the Carabao Cup Final.

The Dutch captain helped keep Arsenal quiet, as Trent Alexander-Arnold and Diogo Jota twice linked up to secure a 2-0 victory at the Emirates.

Our No.4 will be delighted to reach his first Wembley final with the Reds and he made sure to head straight to his Instagram account to send a message to the fans.

The 30-year-old said: ‘See you at Wembley!’.

Short but sweet from our centre-half whom the travelling Kop and fans all around the world, had the joy watching defend at his very best against Arsenal.

All eyes turn to the end of February when plenty of the dressing room will be looking to bolster their medal collections, as we face Chelsea.

You can view van Dijk’s comments on his Instagram account:

