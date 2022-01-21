‘We’re going to Wembley!’ – Fabinho is ecstatic with helping the Reds secure their place in the final

Fabinho was on hand to help Liverpool reach Wembley as he shielded the back four and also had a few shots at goal, in an emphatic 2-0 Emirates victory.

Hoping to continue his run of three goals in three games, other than a few speculative efforts, the Brazilian came closest with a goal-bound header that was prodded into the net by an offside Joel Matip.

The upset of the scoring run not continuing won’t last too long for our No.3, as his full focus would have been on helping the Reds reach their first League Cup final since 2016.

The 28-year-old said: ‘Great one from this group tonight. We’re going to Wembley!’.

It’s set to be a big date at the end of February for Jurgen Klopp’s side and let’s hope we have a full squad of players to choose from, as defeating Chelsea won’t be an easy feat.

For now, we can bask in the glory of a semi-final win and look ahead to the next match with Crystal Palace.

You can view the post via Fabinho’s Instagram page:

