‘Wow’ – Former Premier League striker weighs in on one of Liverpool’s rumoured transfer targets

Former Premier League striker Kevin Campbell has claimed that if Liverpool were to sign Barcelona youngster Gavi then it would be a ‘wow’ signing for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

The 17-year-old, who is contracted to the La Liga side until the end of the next season, has been linked with a move to Anfield in recent weeks.

“He’s another home-grown talent at Barcelona,” Campbell told Football Insider.

“Gavi also has a bit about him as well, he’s got a real tough streak.

“Going out and buying top players will be difficult for Liverpool because top players want to play week-in, week-out.

“But if you’re getting a youngster in who you can mould and nurture, such as Gavi – wow, it would be a superb signing for them.”

It’s rather surprising that the Spaniard is still only a teenager – the way he plays and the maturity of his performances make him look like a seasoned professional.

READ MORE: Ex-Red expects Liverpool to struggle at Selhurst Park on Sunday.

Many Reds supporters claim that the club are still yet to replace Gini Wijnaldum since he departed the club for PSG in the summer and the Barca man would very much be a long-term replacement for the Dutchman.

A number of Liverpool’s midfielders no longer have time on their side with Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcantara and James Milner all the other side of 30 and Fabinho at 28 – the club may be looking to add some younger midfield reinforcements, although we do have the exciting Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott already amongst our ranks.

It’ll be interesting to see whether we make a move for the young midfielder this season or whether it’ll be a move we try to secure via a potential pre-contract agreement next year.