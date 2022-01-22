Ex-Red predicts Liverpool to drop points in Premier League trip to Crystal Palace

Liverpool come into the weekend off the back of a gruelling semi-final victory over Arsenal and have been predicted to stutter by a former Red.

In his weekly predictions page on the BBC Sport website, Mark Lawrenson has forecasted that Jurgen Klopp’s team will drop points in their pursuit of Manchester City this weekend.

The 64-year-old said: ‘Like Arsenal, Liverpool also come into this game on the back of a huge cup game and, as with the Gunners, I think it could affect them on Sunday.

‘While Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane are away, Liverpool have to work harder for a breakthrough whoever they play, and Palace are good enough defensively to make it really difficult for them.

1-1’.

It certainly won’t be an easy game and our last visit to Selhurst Park did end in us winning 7-0 but that was against a Roy Hodgson side, it will be a different test against Patrick Viera’s team.

The meeting in September ended in a 3-0 Anfield win but with the goal scorers being Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita, it’s a bad time for all three of them to be away for AFCON.

We’ll have to wait and see what happens but let’s hope we come back to Merseyside with all three points.

