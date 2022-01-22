‘Home sweet home’ – Ian Rush is looking forward to a return to ‘Anfield South’ as Liverpool book their Wembley visit

Ian Rush took to his social media after Liverpool’s victory over Arsenal and was more than happy to share his love of a return to Wembley.

The Welshman is well versed in a visit to the national stadium and won eight domestic trophies whilst he was playing for the Reds, being the hero in more than one final.

Still a massive fan of the club, our record goalscorer was sure to celebrate with the supporters as he uploaded a post to his Instagram account.

The 60-year-old said: ‘Did someone say @wembleystadium Home sweet home ❤️, boys have done fantastic @liverpoolfc well done, one more game 💪🏼’.

One game left and fingers crossed it ends in Jordan Henderson holding the three handled trophy in the air, under the arch and we can add another trophy to the champions wall.

Still a few games to go before we’re there but the legendary striker can’t wait for the big day and neither can we.

You can view Rush’s comments via his Instagram account:

