Jamie Carragher names two Liverpool players in his FIFA team of the year for 2021

Jamie Carragher made some headlines after being called a ‘donkey’ by Lionel Messi, it may not be a surprise that he didn’t join the two Liverpool players in his 2021 team of the year.

Five of his eleven players were from the Premier League but the two that are from Jurgen Klopp’s squad are Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mo Salah.

Their fellow league stars are Ruben Dias, Kevin De Bruyne and N’golo Kante as our former No.23 clearly judges our league as the best in the world.

The team in full is: Gianluigi Donnarumma (PSG), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Ruben Dias (Manchester City), Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus), Leonardo Spinazzola (Roma), Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City), N’Golo Kante (Chelsea), Marco Verratti (PSG), Mo Salah (Liverpool), Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich), Kylian Mbappe (PSG).

It appears as though our former defender rates the achievement of the Italian side winning the Euros rather high as there are four Italians in the team too.

There will always be arguments and complaints with anyone’s side but there won’t be too many that could beat Carra’s XI.

