Steven Gerrard reveals his favourite meal after being asked a series of questions in Q&A

Steven Gerrard was grilled on a variety of topics and during his answers, he’s now revealed what his favourite meal is.

Our former captain was speaking with Sky Sports’ Saturday Social and was asked a host of questions, such as his most famous friend, childhood hero and the truth behind his old man fancy dress costume story.

When asked about his dish of choice, the 41-year-old said: “Everything that’s not good for you is lovely isn’t it, your Chinese’s, your Italians, your Indians, I love it all.

“I like food where you can have more than one dish and you can pick and put it all kinds of different stuff on your plate.

“Normally, I’m quite safe and boring to try and look after myself Monday to Friday and then Saturday, Sunday I let myself go – that’s how I do it.

“Depends what day it is, what mood I’m in, whether I’m having a wine or a beer – if I’m having a wine, I like a nice Italian.”

There we go, you never thought you needed that much intel on a Gerrard takeaway but it’s a complex affair and at least we’re all on the same page now.

It might not make him as happy as winding up the Everton fans at Goodison, but the other happy place for Stevie G is with an Italian and a glass of wine.

You can watch Gerrard’s meal preferences (at 4:50) via Sky Sports Football on YouTube:

