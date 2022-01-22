The five players Crystal Palace could be missing as they host Liverpool in the Premier League

Patrick Viera’s side will host Liverpool but there could be several players missing from the squad for Crystal Palace.

Jurgen Klopp certainly has his own fair share of selection issues due to injuries and Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita (the three players that scored in the Anfield meeting between the sides in September) are all away at AFCON.

Much like with our African trio; Cheikhou Kouyate and Wilfried Zaha are on international duty but Jordan Ayew should be back after Ghana’s exit and has been in training this week, he will be hoping for a better comeback than Arsenal’s Thomas Partey.

There are also injury concerns for the Eagles in the shape of James Tomkins and James McArthur who are both also confirmed to be out for the match.

It looks as though four will definitely be out and then it’s a decision on whether their manager wants to fast track a return of their returning Ghanaian to the match day squad.

Not as many missing as us but we’ll wait and see what team they put out.

