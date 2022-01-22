(Video) Compilation of Fabio Carvalho’s highlights this season as Liverpool links strengthen

The rumour mill keeps turning at it appears as though there could be some truth in the links to Fabio Carvalho.

The Fulham attacker has been repeatedly linked to a move to Liverpool and less than 10 days remaining of the transfer window, we’ll see what happens before the end of the month.

Many ‘experts’ online can confirm the exact type of player the 19-year-old is but not everyone has had the chance to witness him in action, or been able to form an opinion of his game.

There have been some comparisons with Diogo Jota as, despite their diminutive size, the pair both have a heading ability that doesn’t befit their physique.

Plenty of supporters have been likening him to Philippe Coutinho too, due to his dribbling and finishing abilities that have been shown this season.

In an attempt to help paint the picture, here’s a compilation of some of the Portuguese forward’s highlights from this campaign.

You can watch the Carvalho compilation via @CF_Comps:

