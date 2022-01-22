(Video) “Gary Neville has robbed him off me” – Steven Gerrard on losing his mate Jamie Carragher to Gary Neville

Steven Gerrard has been answering a host of questions about his life and career and didn’t miss out on the chance to have a sly dig at Jamie Carragher.

Our former captain was asked who his most famous friend was and he had no issues with picking on the Sky Sports pundit, as he spoke with Saturday Social on Sky Sports.

The 41-year-old said: “Jamie Carragher in your world, he’s flying, smashing the punditry, top player, he’s on Gogglebox now, he’s singing, everything that’s going he’s doing so he’s probably my most famous friend now.

“Gary Neville’s new brother, he’s flying, people can’t get enough of him, he doesn’t even phone me anymore, doesn’t text me, nothing. I don’t even see him.

“Gary Neville has robbed him off me, we used to be tight man but he’s robbed him off me, imagine that – imagine Gary Neville robbing your mate!

“I’m going to have to improve my banter aren’t I!”

Who would have guessed about 10 years ago that Gary Neville would come between the famous Scouse duo for so many years in our team!

Brilliant response from the Aston Villa manager and it’s great to see he’s still good mates with some of his former teammates.

You can watch Gerrard’s comments on Carragher (at 9:05) via Sky Sports Football on YouTube:

