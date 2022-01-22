(Video) Jamie Carragher reveals the critical private message sent to him by Lionel Messi after his comments about the Argentine

Jamie Carragher has risen to the top of the punditry game and has upset Lionel Messi with some of his recent comments.

Following some derogatory statements about Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United, our former defender also mentioned that he hadn’t felt the Argentine’s move to PSG had been a success.

Given the task of selecting his team of the year, the Bootle-born pundit failed to pick the former Barcelona man and explained what had happened after his previous words.

READ MORE: (Video) Watch as Steven Gerrard stares out the Everton fans as Goodison Park welcomes him back to Merseyside

The 43-year-old said: “I got a private message on Instagram from the man himself.

“I will not be showing private messages, but he basically called me a donkey”.

He then turned to the camera to say: “Lionel, I absolutely love you, the greatest player of all time and compared to you, I was a donkey.”

Our former No.23 is not afraid to admit when he’s wrong and if many others had called him a ‘donkey’, he wouldn’t have taken it quite as well!

Fair play to take in on the chin though, not sure if Messi and Ronaldo are the best players to start picking fights with but then again, neither is Carra.

You can watch Carragher’s comments on Messi’s message via Sky Sports Football:

“Messi private messaged me on Instagram and called me a donkey!” 🤣 @Carra23 and @GNev2 picked their @EASPORTSFIFA Team of the Year! ⭐ #TOTY pic.twitter.com/iv2tUpuElw — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) January 21, 2022

#Ep30 of The Red Nets Podcast: One Liverpool starlet could mirror Elliott, rivals fans being ridiculous… and more!