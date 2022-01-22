(Video) Steven Gerrard on his famous old man fancy dress costume for the Liverpool Christmas party

Steven Gerrard and the Liverpool squad used to complete yearly fancy dress Christmas parties with prizes for the best dressed and the former captain discussed one of his most famous outfits.

In a story that had been previously revealed by Peter Crouch, our former No.8 was given the opportunity to give his side of the events when he spoke with Saturday Social on Sky Sports.

The 41-year-old said: “It was a fancy dress with Liverpool first teamers and I think it might have been Christmas fancy dress so you were free to choose whatever you wanted.

“So, I rented a mobility scooter at the time and I had an old man mask, put a flat cap on and went and did a bit of shopping in some shops dressed up like an old man with a pipe and rolled into the party on a scooter, that’s how I did it.

“I didn’t really want to be pictured in something stupid so I went incognito, so I think they [the other players] didn’t know it was me and thought it was an intruder and I actually won it that night as well, so a good night all round”.

The image of the club legend scooting around town and nobody realising who he was is amazing and there must have been a few supporters inches away from him but not even knowing it.

It doesn’t seem like a tradition that has carried on but it’s a great insight to what the culture was like within the club in the late 2000’s.

You can watch Gerrard’s comments on the costume (at 5:37) via Sky Sports Football on YouTube:

