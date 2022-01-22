(Video) Steven Gerrard reveals his childhood hero and one Anfield legend gets the nod

Steven Gerrard has revealed which former Liverpool player was his childhood idol as he was posed a selection of questions.

Speaking on Sky Sports’ Saturday Social, our former captain revealed his love for the Reds as a kid as his boyhood hero was revealed on the YouTube clip.

The 41-year-old said: “My idol growing up was John Barnes, the main player for the Reds back in the day.

“Winger, exciting, scored goals and created goals. A lot of VHS and DVDs around John Barnes for Christmas, so he was my hero”.

It’s not a surprise to hear the name of John Barnes as he is the man for a certain generation of our supporters and this answer will be repeated by so many other people.

There must have also be a fair few copies of ‘The John Barnes Story’ sold on VHS in Merseyside in that era, there’s probably an old copy lying around in our former No.8’s parent’s house too.

You can watch Gerrard’s comments on Barnes (at 0:25) via Sky Sports Football:

