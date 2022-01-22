(Video) Watch as Steven Gerrard stares out the Everton fans as Goodison Park welcomes him back to Merseyside

Steven Gerrard made his second return visit to Liverpool as Aston Villa manager as he travelled with his side to Goodison Park.

The 41-year-old’s team went into the break 1-0 up and so began the long walk back to the dressing room in the corner of the stadium by the away supporters.

As our former captain walked past the Park End supporters, they were venting some of their longstanding anger and hatred towards the opposition manager for the day.

Instead of shouting back or pretending it wasn’t happening, our former No.8 chose to stare directly at the fans and give a wry smirk as they shouted some obscenities at him.

Returning to the club where he had his best winning record as a player, there was no way that the Huyton-born man wasn’t going to receive some abuse.

It’s great watching for Villa and Liverpool fans alike.

You can watch Gerrard’s interaction with the Everton fans via Football on BT Sport:

Make no mistake, Steven Gerrard is fully up for this! 😤 pic.twitter.com/zW7wmr3Gxf — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 22, 2022

